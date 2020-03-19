Home

Dawn Whisenant Dupraw, 61 passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born in Jackson, MS and grew up in Memphis, TN and Brandon FL. Dawn moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1979 and married Art Dupraw in 1983. For the past 23 years, she worked at PGA Tour Entertainment.
Dawn loved shopping, music, cooking, reading, and taking vacations with family. She always made sure everyone had a special Christmas.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Art Dupraw, her daughter, Carolina Dupraw of Jacksonville; two stepsons, Gabe Dupraw (Lynn) and Rocky Dupraw (Maricris), both of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Hayden, Kaitlyn, Jasmine, and Isabella. She is also survived by her mother and father, Faye and Herbert Whisenant of Brandon, FL; and 2 brothers, Tim Whisenant of Brandon, FL; and David Whisenant (Cheryl) of Tallahassee, FL and several nieces, nephews and her beloved best friend Debbie Derochemont. She will be sorely missed by all. GO GATORS!
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
