JOHNSON

Dean James Johnson Sr., born on February 22, 1963 in Jacksonville, Florida to Doreen Johnson and Oliver Johnson, passed away at age 56 on March 1, 2019 in Salt Springs, Florida. He continued the legacy of the family business of over 45 years; Bubba's Pools & Spas, LLC. Dean was the beloved fiancé of Myra Guess. He is survived by his sister Kim Slemp (Ron); nephew, Thomas Slemp; son, Dean Johnson Jr.; children, Dusty, Jeannie; grandchildren, Lori, Kristien, Tabithaa, and Nelson. Dean was a Certified Scuba Diver, fisherman and hunter. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Thom Reamsnyder, on Saturday, March 9 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Salt Springs Christian Church, 24571 Hwy 316, Salt Springs, Florida, 32134. Following the Service there will be a Celebration of Life gathering of Family and Friends at 3:30 p.m. at VFW Post #10208, 23498 NE Hwy 314, Salt Springs, FL, 32134. For those who wish to send flowers, they can be sent to the Church and/or In Lieu of Flowers, you may contribute to in his name. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019