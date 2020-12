Andres-FranklinDebbie Andres-Franklin passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born in Flushing, New York on July 29, 1953. She spent her life with her husband William Furr. Debbie worked for Kenroy Home for her entire career. She enjoyed interior decorating, gardening, and shopping. She was survived by her daughter Erin Andres, niece, Ashley Corliss, and sister, Liz Oakley. A graveside service will be held 11am, Tuesday, Dec. 8th at H. Warren Smith Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com