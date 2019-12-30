|
|
Boise
Deborah Ann Foland Boise, 71, of Jacksonville, FL passed away December 17, 2019. She was a 1966 graduate of Colonial HS in Orlando and worked many years for Arbon Equipment Corp. in Atlanta and Orlando.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Foland and Janis Foland Rodriguez. She is survived by her son Ben (Libby) Boise, brother Steve (Kay) Foland, stepmother Beverly Foland, niece Lisa (Mike) Esmond, nephew Bill Foland, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.
Debbie brought a smile to the face of every person she met. She radiated warmth and welcomed everyone into her heart, helping those in need however she could. Strong-willed and always gentle, she built an incredible family who shares her never-ending laughter and exceptional spirit. She is greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held by the family on January 4 in St Johns, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019