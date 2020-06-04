Bishara
Deborah Ann Bishara was born April 4, 1961, and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on June 3, 2020. Deborah was born to Eileen and Preston Griffin Jr and was one of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Randall Griffin and her son Matta Bishara. Left to mourn her beautiful spirit are her husband of 30 years, Victor Matta Bishara, her daughter Victoria (Andy) Akel, her son Shawn (Amber) Bishara and four beautiful grandchildren, Piper, Ruby, Amir, and Taliah, three brothers Michael (Linda) Griffin, Mark (Pam) Griffin, Darrell (Carolyn) Griffin and one sister Sharon (Floyd) Kilgore along with many nieces and nephews.
Deborah worked as a CNA for several years before going into sales which was her passion. Deborah never met a stranger and had a gift with people which gave her such fulfillment in her sales job until she retired from Seabreeze Food Service. Anyone who knew Deborah knew her family was the most important thing to her and she always put them first. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 pm followed by the Rosary Ceremony at 4:00 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.