Deborah Cooey Caplan
Caplan
Deborah Cooey Caplan (67) ran into the arms of Jesus on November 27, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Caplan, daughter Holly Caplan, son Jeffrey Caplan, granddaughter Alivia Caplan, brother Jeffrey Cooey, and many other family members and friends. We will have a Celebration of her Life on December 19, 2020, at the Marriott Sawgrass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, 32257. Please see the full obit and sign the guestbook at NeptuneSociety.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 13, 2020.
