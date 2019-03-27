Home

Deborah Elaine Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS
Mrs. Deborah Elaine Williams (66) quietly slept away to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 10:00am, Friday, March 29 a the Greater Church of God by Faith, 2434 Old Middleburg Road, Elder Cedric Matthews, Pastor. Deborah will rest for loved ones and friends on Thursday, March 28 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Friday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019
