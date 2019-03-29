Home

Deborah Jean Jones Ross

Deborah Jean Jones Ross Obituary
ROSS
Deborah Jean Jones Ross was born on March 3, 1951 to Virginia Sutton-Masters and William Obie Jones, Sr. (who preceded her in death) in Jacksonville, FL. She moved to North Carolina at a young age where she was raised by her father and stepmother, Sadie Simmons-Jones, who also preceded her in death.
She was a devoted member/elder of Kingdom Life Ministries International, Inc. @ The Well where Dr. Diane Clark is Apostolic Leader and whom she considered and loved as her sister. Elder Deborah was an awesome prophet, psalmist, teacher/preacher, intercessor, and worshipper. A truly dedicated woman of God. She was a poet and author of the book, "The Weight Loss Secret that is Free
Deceased family members, Kenneth Ross (son), Ahmad Majid, Charles Jones, William Obie Jones Jr., and Woodrow Jones (brothers).
Deborah leaves to mourn her passing, nine children; Aprie'l Smith (Cedo), Anthony Ross (Angela), Micah Ross (Cathy), Geraldine Wright, Shaun Gist (Michael), Willie Ross (Laverne), Sonya Ross, Ronda Ross, and Teresa Ross; six brothers, Winfred Hamilton, George Jones, Steven Hamilton, Lawrence Hamilton, William Murphy and Victor Jones; twenty (20) grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Tamecia Smith, and a host of aunts; two of which are the family Matriarchs, Elaine Driggers (92) and Velmond Jones (89), uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service, 6615 Arlington Exp. Valerie P. Glover, FDIC.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 29, 2019
