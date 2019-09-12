|
|
Davis
Deborah Joy Stewart-Davis, a resident of Jax, Fl., passed Sept. 9th, 2019. She was a member of New Life Community United Methodist Church, 11100 Wingate Rd, Jax, FL 32218, Lamont A. Hogans, Sr., pastor. She was a graduate of New Stanton High School c/o 69. Survivors include: A loving and devoted family. A memorial service will be held at her church, Saturday at 11:00am. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019