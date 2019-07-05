Resources More Obituaries for Deborah Lucas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Deborah Lucas

Deborah Lois Lucas "left the building" on June 26th just 2 years 2 weeks shy of a century. Deborah's epic sense of adventure developed early on, while growing up in Altoona, Pennsylvania with her six siblings, and stayed with her throughout her life. Her family home was always buzzing with creative activities and music. After leaving home, she attended Bob Jones University and Juanita College where she received her BA in English and Political Science. Later, Deborah pursued Graduate work at Penn State, University of Pennsylvania, Wheaton College, JU, and UNF pursuing studies in speech, drama, interpretation, storytelling, literature and elementary education. She received many honors and participated in various arts and scholarly associations. Additionally, she received her certification to teach gifted children, K -12. In her career as a teacher at Wheaton College Academy, Hollidaysburg Senior High, Mayport and Finnegan Elementary Schools, she dedicated herself to the creative and intellectual development of young people. In 1966, to foster her own creative development, Deborah, along with five others, founded The Players by-the-Sea (PBTS) a community theatre in Jacksonville Beach that thrives to this day. She directed numerous plays for the organization and was active in fundraising. Her talents were also enlisted to direct plays and produce programs for the City of Jacksonville, FCCJ, JU, and the Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre. She created and nurtured summer theatre programs for children, drama workshops for adults, school plays and church holiday productions, contributing to the cultural life of the Jacksonville community and the beaches. Moonlighting as a tour guide in St Augustine and Amelia Island, she served up local history, entertainment, and cocktails to the delight of many visitors. In retirement, she wrote and composed a western musical melodrama, "The Stranger" and was working on a children's book. Her home of 50 plus years in Atlantic Beach was always the place to be for her three sons, extended family, friends and theatre rehearsals. Deborah lives on in the hearts and memories of her sons: Jonathan (Shannon), Mark (Janet), and Michael (Sue); grandchildren: Jessica, Nathan, and Eowyn; great-grandchildren: Jackson and Joshlyn; nieces: Elizabeth and Rebecca; and Nephews: Russell and David, Tim and David and James. She will be celebrated at a reception at PBTS, 11-2 pm, Saturday, Aug 3rd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PBTS.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019