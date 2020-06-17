Deborah Moroe
Deborah E. Monroe a resident of Jax, FL passed June 12, 2020. She was a member of Hopewell Church, 399, Loretto Rd., Rev. Dr., Gary L. Williams, pastor. Survivors include husband, Leary Monroe; son, Davarius Johnson; father, Corneilious (Neil) Davis; grandson, Centreall Johnson; brother, Dr. W. Ray Brame (Cheryl); sister, Nabilah Abdullah; brothers-in-law, Kerry Holmes, Eddie Monroe and Terry Monroe (Kimberly); sister-in-law, Irene Benedict; uncle, Eddie Cooper; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00am at her church. DUE TO COVID-19, SEATS ARE LIMITED TO INVITATION ONLY AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Church
