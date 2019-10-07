|
|
Reddick
The funeral service for Deborah Reddick will be held 1:30 PM Friday, October 11th, 2019 at the Funerals By T. S. Warden - Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel. The visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019