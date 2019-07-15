Rosier

Debbie Rosier(Miner) age 62, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Debbie was born on January 31, 1957 in Ft Campbell, KY and relocated to Jacksonville Florida in 1974. She was a devoted sister, mother, and grandmother.

Debbie is survived by her daughter Brandy VanWinkle, brother Steve Miner(Diane), sisters Lorna Miner, Sharon Lee(Bill), Kathy Franco(John), and grandchildren Max and Sophie VanWinkle. Debbie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and loving friends. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Doris Miner and brother Ken Miner (Linda).

Debbie worked in the dental field for many years at Prudential, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and was a Dental Office Manage at multiple dental offices. She excelled in whatever she did.

Debbie lived her life to the fullest, she had a great sense of humor, loved her family dearly, and gave from the heart. Debbie enjoyed watching Jaguars football games, was a great cook, certainly had a green thumb in the garden and so talented at decorating, especially at Christmas. Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughter, twin grandchildren and beloved kitties. Debbie will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends. Debbie was talented, smart and witty, and had the most dynamic personality which will remain forever in our hearts. Please join us to celebrate her life!

Funeral Services will be held on July 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hardage-Gidden Oaklawn Cemetery 4801 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville FL 32207. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.

