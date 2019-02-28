PETREE FRIEL

Debra Lynne Tulkoff Petree Friel finally found peace and comfort on February 20, 2019 after so bravely fighting a battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Thomas Friel, parents Joe and Marjorie Tulkoff, brother David Tulkoff, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Tom Mergens, daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Daniel McLaughlin, son and daughter-in-law Hank and Stephanie Petree, grandchildren Max, Kathryn, Agnes and Jackson, and many, many beloved friends.

Debbie was born on March 10, 1954 and lived most of her life in Marietta, Georgia, attending Allgood Elementary, Keith Middle School and Marietta High School. She was very involved in the youth ministry at Marietta First United Methodist Church, where she met many of her life-long friends. Debbie attended West Georgia College and pursued her dream of a career in the sciences, becoming a chemist and going on to have a successful career. She became a mother in 1981 and taught her children many things, not least of which was the Golden Rule: treat others as you would want them to treat you. Debbie moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 2007 where she enjoyed the warm weather and took up golf as a favored hobby. In 2011, Debbie became a grandmother, known affectionately by her grandchildren as BB. This was perhaps one of the happiest phases of her life, showering them with affection and always looking forward to the next time she saw them.

Debbie was a warrior and fought this illness like no one else could. Her feisty spirit remained up until the end. We remember Debbie, our mom, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, and treasured friend as the bright, beautiful, fun-loving person that she was and we are all proud and happy to have had her in our lives.

We will gather to remember and honor Debbie's life on Friday, March 1 at 10:00 am at Marietta First United Methodist Church (56 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta GA 30064) for a memorial service, followed by a gathering to celebrate Debbie's life at 2:00 pm at the Lee's Crossing Subdivision Club House (1170 Chestnut Hill Drive, Marietta GA 30064). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to Marietta First United Methodist Church.