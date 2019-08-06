|
Zeluff
Debra Zeluff of Yulee, Florida passed away on July 31st, 2019 after her second battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends throughout her illness. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Robert. She leaves her daughters Tashell(spouse Christopher) and Alicia(spouse Stephanie), mother(Maxine) along with her sisters, extended family, numerous friends, nieces, nephews and grand kittens. The family will receive those who loved her and wish to celebrate her life on August 10th at 2 pm at the Zeluff Family home 86002 Martin Lane Yulee fl 32097.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at www.communityhospice.com/give
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019