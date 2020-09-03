Robinson
Delaner Robinson passed away on August 7, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. He was born on March 6, 1937, in Calhoun, GA.
He served eight years in the Army Reserves and worked for Florida Times-Union for 49 years. Delaner was an avid genealogist and enjoyed searching his family history at Callahan Genealogy Society. He loved fishing and gardening.
Delaner was friendly and caring to all and was referred to as the "Gentle Giant," due to his 6'5' height. He fought his illness with dignity and undue strength to the end. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cecelia; children, Dale, Peggie, and Jimmie, of Georgia; stepchildren, Charlene and Clifford Garrity, of Florida; brothers, David, and Danny Jones, and many loving friends and neighbors.
Due to COVID-19, interment will be arranged at a later date by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to your favorite charity
