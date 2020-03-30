|
|
Easterday
Della Marie Easterday, known lovingly by her friends as "Miss Daisy", passed away and was lifted to heaven on March 26, 2020.
Della was born in Valley City, North Dakota on November 19, 1934. Della was very proud of her Midwestern heritage and took every opportunity to share stories of the wonderful gift of growing up in North Dakota. She was born the "last of the litter" to her parents, Walter and Lily Wilkins. Being the baby, this encouraged her unforgettable spunk, amazing spirit, lighthearted mischievousness and delightful charm.
Della attended Valley City High School and Valley City College of Nursing, proudly graduating as a registered nurse. Her first nursing deployment was to General Rose Hospital in Denver, Colorado. While in Colorado, she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Easterday from Knoxville, Tennessee, on a ski slope in Loveland Pass in 1956. On August 14, 1957, she married her sweetheart. Together, their Christian based marriage of 63 years was an extraordinary inspiration to many.
Della and Bill moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1959 and made it their home for 61 years. Della became known as a fiercely competitive tennis player, the envy of many at the bridge table, and an accomplished seamstress. She developed an incredible love of baking and was known in the neighborhood for her scrumptious Melting Moment Cookies and delicious ginger snaps. Her homemade apple pies were also always a hit with family and friends.
Della's vibrant spirit and gracious giving manifested itself in diverse ways. Her dresses, "Designed by Della", were in high demand by all the Terry Parker High School girls. Her daughter was also able to enjoy Della's beautiful one of a kind creations. As an avid tennis player, with an unbelievable backhand, Della's Jacksonville tennis team won the Senior Nationals in Palm Springs, California in 1997. As a nurse for Dr. James Bombhard, she devotedly cared for all her patients and developed the nickname, "Della Doctor".
Playing the game "Whist" as a child spurred her interest in cards, and she became a top player in duplicate and party bridge in the Jacksonville area. Both Della and Bill had a great interest in history and politics. These interests lead them to visit all the major battlefields of the Civil War, the majority of US Presidential Libraries, and they took many historical travels to Europe and Asia.
Della's love for life and kind heart was reflected in her role as an incredible mother, devoted spouse, caring grandmother and trusted friend. Her house was open to all. Her warm, inviting hospitality was a treasure in Alderman Park.
Her husband and children were indeed her pride and joy. Della's smile, zest for life, and caring ways will be deeply missed by family, friends, Beach Church members, bible study girls and the many other lives she touched.
Della's family would like to say "thank you" to the Harbor Case facility and staff for the wonderful care that they provided Della during her battle with dementia.
Della is survived by her husband Bill, her son Billy Easterday, daughter Vickie Pappas, grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, and Abby Easterday, Tori and Trey Pappas and her brother Ward Wilkins.
Della is preceded in death by her sister, Dolly Peterson, and brother Wayne Wilkins.
In consideration of the current circumstances, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date, with further details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beach Church or Community Hospice.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020