Della Mae Laliberte, 92, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in a local hospital. Mrs. Laliberte was born in Hazelton, North Dakota and has lived in the Jacksonville area since 1959 after moving from St. Augustine, Florida. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Mrs. Laliberte was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Joseph Laliberte and a grandson, Randy Laliberte. Survivors include her 3 children: David Laliberte (Ruth), Clarice Ebanks (Joe Maguire) and Jerry Laliberte (Karen); 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5401 Dunn Avenue, with Rev. William Reister officiating. Her family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at San Lorenzo Cemetery, St. Augustine, Florida. Peeples Family Funeral Home is serving the Lilaberte Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020