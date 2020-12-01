1/1
Della Louise Smith
Smith
Funeral services for Della Louise Smith, 94, who passed away on November 30, 2020, will be held Wednesday (Today) at 10:00 AM from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5) with Pastor Perry Fruscella officiating. Mrs. Smith was a native of Jacksonville, FL, and was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, the late Stanley A. Smith. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Mary Ellen Eaddy (Charles), Carolyn S. Corey, Sherri Atwell (Mitchell); 1 son, Stanley Keith Smith (Terri); 1 sister, Elizabeth and 1 brother, Vernon Kitler (Edith); 5 grandchildren, Roxann, Chuck, Carol, Mitchell, and Brandon; 10 great-grandchildren, Trista, Kara, Nicole, Chuckie, John, Mark, Matthew, Destany, Richard, and D.J.; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Ava, Garrett, and Carter.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 355-9545.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5)
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
