Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Black

Add a Memory
Delores Black Obituary
BLACK
Delores "Dee" Black, a resident of Jacksonville, FL., passed away on April 3, 2020. She was a Senior Pastor of Total Praise Ministries, Bishop Davis Black, I, Pastor. Survivors include: loving husband, David Black, I; devoted children, Monte Gibbs, AunQueta Wise, David Black, II, Torrence Black, David Black, III, Danielle Black, and Davida Garmon; sisters, Ardella Lee, Bertha Brunner and Ernestine Lee; other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon. At the family's request, the service will be a live stream via the James Graham Mortuary Facebook page.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now