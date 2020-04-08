|
|
BLACK
Delores "Dee" Black, a resident of Jacksonville, FL., passed away on April 3, 2020. She was a Senior Pastor of Total Praise Ministries, Bishop Davis Black, I, Pastor. Survivors include: loving husband, David Black, I; devoted children, Monte Gibbs, AunQueta Wise, David Black, II, Torrence Black, David Black, III, Danielle Black, and Davida Garmon; sisters, Ardella Lee, Bertha Brunner and Ernestine Lee; other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon. At the family's request, the service will be a live stream via the James Graham Mortuary Facebook page.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020