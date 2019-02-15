|
JONES
Delores C. Jones, aka "Momma D" passed February 5, 2019. She was a 38-year retiree of UJHealth Jacksonville. Her survivors include daughters: Pamela Jordan (Richard) Dyana Williams, son, Larry Jones, Jr. 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 4 brothers and other relatives.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am Victory in Christ Bible Church 2525 Edgewood Ave. Elder W.F. Faust, Jr., Pastor. Viewing for friends, Friday 12-2pm at the mortuary. Viewing Saturday at the church at 10 am. Arrangements by: Holmes-Glover-Solomon, Mortuary
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 15, 2019