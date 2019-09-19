|
Delores M. Warren, 85, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Bolivar, TN in 1934 to the late Ulysses and Ester (Knight) Wells. She has lived in Jacksonville for the last 55 years. She was a member of Cedar Bay Baptist Church, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, and friend to many and will be missed by all. She loved sewing and gardening but most of all she loved to make sure everyone felt welcome and special. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert Warren, Jr., sons, William Robert Warren, and Randall Wayne Warren, sisters, Katherine Hill, Mary Metzger, and Shirley McClanahan. Survivors include her sons, Thomas Lee Warren and wife Laurie, and Barry Glen Warren and wife Aiza; daughters, Marilyn Warren Starratt and husband Larry Sr., and Susan Warren Smith and husband Lee; 25 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and 4 1/2 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 am in Cedar Bay Baptist Church, with Pastor Bill Tyler officiating. Interment will follow in Ferreira Cemetery, Jacksonville. The family will receive friends on Monday starting at 10 am at the church. Arrangements by Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019