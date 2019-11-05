Home

Funeral services for Ms. Delores Smith will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership, Rev. Timothy A. Simmons, Pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held from 4PM to 7PM on Friday at the mortuary.
She was a graduate of Northwestern Class of 1964. She was employed by Prudential Insurance Company.
She is survived by her loving Children Alecia Gelsey (Jerome) and Stacey Cox (Darren); 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grand children; Sister Faye Hogg, a host of other relatives and many friends.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
