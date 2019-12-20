Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Dressel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris Illa Dressel


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Deloris Illa Dressel Obituary
Dressel
Funeral services for Mrs. Deloris Illa Dressel, 88, widow of John George Dressel, Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21st from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Terry N. Collins of Southpoint Baptist Church officiating.
Born May 9, 1931, in Jacksonville to Retta and Otis Davis, Mrs. Dressel died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Moon Flowers Garden Club.
She was predeceased by a son, John George Dressel, Jr. Survivors include three daughters, Linda J. (Steven) Bass, Debra D. (Pete) Fraser both of Jacksonville and Marilyn L. Sutton of Green Cove Springs, FL; a son, David W. (Laura) Dressel of Jacksonville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -