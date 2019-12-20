|
Dressel
Funeral services for Mrs. Deloris Illa Dressel, 88, widow of John George Dressel, Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21st from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Terry N. Collins of Southpoint Baptist Church officiating.
Born May 9, 1931, in Jacksonville to Retta and Otis Davis, Mrs. Dressel died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Moon Flowers Garden Club.
She was predeceased by a son, John George Dressel, Jr. Survivors include three daughters, Linda J. (Steven) Bass, Debra D. (Pete) Fraser both of Jacksonville and Marilyn L. Sutton of Green Cove Springs, FL; a son, David W. (Laura) Dressel of Jacksonville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S.
