|
|
Johnston
Deloris Johnston, 90, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on February 16, 2020, at Terrace of Jacksonville Nursing Home. She was born on July 27, 1929, in Union County, FL to Nelson and Lelia Griffis. Deloris was a long-standing member of Calvary Chapel Church in Jacksonville. She loved her family and she loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Johnston; son, Charles A. Johnston; parents; siblings, Ruth, Melvin, Jeanne and Melverna. She is survived by her children, Delora (Donald) Andrews, David (Cheri) Johnston, Wesley (Karyl) Johnston, and William Williams; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11-12 pm at Calvary Chapel Church, 8410 Susie St, Jacksonville, FL 32210, with a funeral service to start at 12 pm. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to (stjude.org/donate).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020