RUSS
Demps W. Russ, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 22, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4087 Hendricks Ave. Mr. Russ' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-8PM at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 4105 St. Augustine Road.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019