Smyth

She was such a kind and loving person; always the life of the party. She loved spending time with her family and friends. You could always find her enjoying the sunshine, flip flops on her feet and in her favorite place like fishing off of her dock in the St. Johns River while watching the dolphins swim by, on the boat in the ocean, or vacationing in the Florida Keys with the person she loved with all of her heart, Tom McLaughlin. If she wasn't on the water, she was cruising her beloved Lab Lieben around the neighborhood in the golf cart, or watching her favorite football team, FSU, beating the Gators. She has been the light in the lives of so many friends that there are too many to name. She leaves her precious loved ones behind, her children; Blake Smyth (Sabrina), Layci Smyth, grandchildren; Haleigh, Melody, Aubreigh, and Jesse. Parents; Mike and Charlotte Robbins. Brother; Richard Robbins. Sister; Michelle Robbins King, Brother in law, Mike King, Nephew; Dylan King, Niece; Myranda King. Her true love, Tom McLaughlin; children Thomas, Liane. Grandchild; Maddox. She will miss all of us so very much until we all meet again, the cat Puddy, not so much. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 24 to June 25, 2019