Dennie Bartley
1956 - 2020
Bartley
Coach Dennis Stewart Bartley (64) entered into rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Wed. May 27 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Coach Bartley will rest for loved ones and friends on Tues., May 26 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Wed., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Palm Springs Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 concerns, Home Going Services are limited to immediate family only. You may live stream the services at www.facebook.com/sarahlcartersfuneralhome/live/ or on Zoom. Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
