Dennis Glasscock
GLASSCOCK
Dennis B. Glasscock, 76, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Dennis was born May 29, 1944, to Nellie Ruth and Ellis Glasscock in Santa Ana, CA. His family settled in Jacksonville and he graduated from Paxon High School in 1962. He joined the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office where he worked for 17 years as a traffic Sargent and a Vice Squad detective. During his career, he was most proud of guarding Governors George Wallace and Ronald Regan and his involvement in an undercover vice operation with the FBI. After retiring from JSO he opened up his own silkscreen shop Overnight Screen Print. Dennis is preceded in death by his sister Diana Gravely and his brother Gary. He is survived by his wife Linda DiMuzio, his son Rick Glasscock, daughter Brandi Hercules (Byron); Brothers Lathan Ray (Dale), Steve (Cheryl), Sisters Judy Reger (Butch), Betty Sue Johnson (Forrest) and Janet Glasscock, sister in law Sandy Hyde, his Aunt Gracie Richmond and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, in-laws, and great friends. Dennis was a lifetime member and past president of the Gateway Rifle and Pistol Club and North Florida Bicycle Club and he was an active member of the Fort Caroline Archery Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gracie's Kitchen PO Box 1444, Yulee FL 32041, where he and Linda enjoyed cooking for the homeless and working poor.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
