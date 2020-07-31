Schott
Dennis Lee Schott, age 71, of Riegelwood, NC passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 13, 1949 in Great Lakes, IL to the late Harold D. Schott and Marie D. Dorenkamp Schott.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 39 years, Catherine Wilson Schott; sons, Brian M. Schott, John W. Hales III and wife, Jennifer, and Eric C. Schott and wife, Lisa; brothers, Gregory Schott, and wife, Carol, Douglas Schott and wife, Judy, Kevin Schott and wife, Donna, and Jeffrey Schott; sister, Susan Bare; grandchildren, Savannah Schott, Hayden Schott, Christopher Hales, Tressa Gadd and husband, Dakota, Ashlynn Lavelle and husband, Aiden, Skylar Hales, Emma Hales, Eva Hales, and Chase Michael; great-grandchildren, Nathan Lavelle, Landon Gadd, Jameson Hales; and a host of other family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Crews.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Delco in Delco, NC on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 11 am with Pastor Thomas McClusky officiating. Burial will follow at Delco Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com
