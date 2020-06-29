Dennis McIntosh

McIntosh
Mr. McIntosh was born on Tuesday, June 1, 1948 in Jacksonville, FL to Windsor R. McIntosh, SR and Altamease G. McIntosh. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at age 72 he passed away at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL.
He was a member of the St. Stephen AME Church before relocating to Atlanta, GA. As a young man, he was a member of the church youth choir, the NAACP Youth Council, and a member of Boy Scout Troop #76.
In 1966 he graduated from New Stanton High School. Mr. McIntosh received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bethune Cookman College (BCU) in 1970, and was a member of Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Ann Loving in 1970. To this union a son was born, Dennis, C. McIntosh, Jr.
He was employed by Duval County as a Youth Counselor, the State of Florida as a Social Worker, Daniel Memorial as a Childcare Counselor, and as Intake Supervisor for Dekalb County Child Assessment Center.
Mr. McIntosh loved to listen to smooth Jazz, loved to watch sports, and to help his wife create gardens.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Windsor R. McIntosh, SR and Altamease G. McIntosh. Mr. McIntosh leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Deborah; son, Dennis, Jr., brothers; Windsor, Jr. (Jacquelyn); Donovan (JoAnn); sisters; Carolyn McIntosh, Juliann Blackmon (Barry), Janice McIntosh, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, along with close and sorrowing friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM, at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
A Celebration of life will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Oaklawn Chapel, with Dr. David Green Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association.
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville 32207, (904) 737-7171 is proudly serving the family. Please leave words of comfort for the family at hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.