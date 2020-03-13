|
White
Dennis (D.R.) White, 79, joined his Lord and Savior March 6, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1940 in Pekin, IL to Margaret Isabelle Ross.
D.R. served 30 years in the United States Navy and retired in 1987 as a Master Chief Petty Officer. His Naval career took him around the world multiple times and gave him countless stories that he loved to share. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Cathedral Residencies and UF Health Jacksonville.
D.R. is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Margaret White, and his wife Linda J. White. He is survived by his son Charles White (Marlen), daughter, Lisa Fulghum (Worth), his former spouse Ayako White, step-sons Michael Joiner and Steven Joiner, several grandchildren and countless friends including Don Kaye who was the best neighbor and friend a person could have and Fred McAfee who was like a brother.
A time of remembrance to celebrate D.R.'s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead, 127 Blanding Blvd. Orange Park, FL 32073 followed by an Inurnment with Military Honors at 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020