Derek Alan Lacy

Derek Alan Lacy Obituary
LACY
Derek Alan Lacy, 35, passed unexpectedly on March 17, 2019.
Derek was an angel here on earth, known for his loving heart, endless generosity and wicked sense of humor. He was brilliantly witty, an entertainer by nature, and loved making others happy. While he loved everything food and sports, his favorite hobby was giving to others; he never asked for anything in return. His greatest quest was to love and be loved, which he was, is and always will be. Born June 20, 1983, Derek was a native of Jacksonville, FL, graduating from Sandalwood High School in 2002. He worked as a meat cutter for Costco for 14 years, at the same time, working for Capital Grill for the last five years.
He is predeceased by brother Scott. He is survived by his mother Jerrilyn (Bruce), father Bob (Christine), brothers Jason (Kimberly), Andrew, Nick, Jean, sisters Brittani (Oscar), Chelsea, Sarah, Meghan, Cassie and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Donate to United Way of Northeast Florida for suicide prevention.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 23, 2019
