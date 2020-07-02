Hills
Retired Officer Derrell C. Hills (61) entered into rest on Tues., June 30, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tues., July 7 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Hills will rest for loved ones and friends on Tues., from 11:00 am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Services from the Heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
