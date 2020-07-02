1/1
Derrell Hills
1959 - 2020
Hills
Retired Officer Derrell C. Hills (61) entered into rest on Tues., June 30, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tues., July 7 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Hills will rest for loved ones and friends on Tues., from 11:00 am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Services from the Heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
7
Service
12:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
