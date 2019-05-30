Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church
5527 Redpoll Ave.
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Road
More Obituaries for Derrick Outlaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Outlaw

Obituary Condolences

Derrick Outlaw Obituary
OUTLAW
OUTLAW - Derrick Linaire Outlaw, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 18, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2PM at Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Ave. Mr. Outlaw's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on TODAY from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave. Interment will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30AM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019
