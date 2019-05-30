|
|
OUTLAW
OUTLAW - Derrick Linaire Outlaw, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 18, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2PM at Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Ave. Mr. Outlaw's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on TODAY from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave. Interment will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30AM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019