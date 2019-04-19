Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Derrius Gaskin Obituary
GASKIN
Celebration Service for Derrius Gaskin will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Faust Temple COGIC, 3328 Moncrief Road, Dr. Clarence Jones, Pastor.
He is survived by parents, Cynthia (Anthony) Jackson & Willie (Kertina) Biggins; daughter, Derriona Jones; 11 siblings; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery.
Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. 904.924.9400.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 19, 2019
