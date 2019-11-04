|
|
Bell
Desmond Patrick Bell, Sr., age 84 of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Norma G. Bell (Di Rocco) and his children Desmond P. Bell, Jr. (Debbie) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Lisa Young (Bruce) of Wyckoff, New Jersey, and Rosalie Peed (Dan) of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his daughter Eileen E. Bell (1986), whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jillian, Patrick, and Conor Young, Margo and Brooke Scanlon, Michael, Sean, Stephen and Nathan Peed and Addison Green, as well as his brothers Michael Bell (Diane) of St. Augustine, Florida, Ronald Bell (Gloria) of San Francisco, California and Jack Bell (Avril) of England and extended cousins and relatives in Ireland, England and the U.S.
Des was born on January 18, 1935, in Ballynahinch, County Down, Northern Ireland to Eileen (Dornan) and James Bell. He graduated from St. Colomb's in Derry, Ireland prior to immigrating to the United States at the age of 16, where he lived in North Haledon and Paterson, New Jersey. He became a citizen in 1956 and served over nine years with the National Guard, holding the rank of Second Lieutenant before receiving his honorable discharge in 1961. On April 12, 1959, Des was married to the love of his life, Norma and lived in Wyckoff, New Jersey where they raised their four children.
Des received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Rutgers University. He was also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, affiliated with Rutgers University, National Commerce Lending School at the University of Oklahoma and American Bankers Association's National Mortgage School at Ohio State University.
Des joined First National Bank of Passaic County in 1951. His 43-year career began as a Messenger, where he rose through the ranks, earning many promotions. He ultimately became Senior Executive Vice President before retiring in 1993 from First Union Bank, now Wells Fargo. He specialized in commercial lending, mortgages, and investments.
A long-time resident of Wyckoff, Des was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's RC Church. He was a member of Ridgewood Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and was President from 1989 – 1990. He also served on many boards and committees over the years, including Wayne General Hospital, The Charter Club of Paterson, Paterson Chamber of Commerce, The Red Cross and The Valley Hospital Auxiliary Committee. He was also a coach for Wyckoff Recreation basketball and baseball for several years. Des was an avid golfer, having had three holes-in-one and loved a competitive round of tennis. He enjoyed spending time in Lavallette, New Jersey at his beach home.
After retiring in 1993, Des and Norma relocated to the Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where they enjoyed golf, their wonderful friends and lived in what he referred to as "paradise" for over 30 years. He served as the President of the Plantation at Ponte Vedra from 1997 – 1999 and was a parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church. During his retirement, Des and Norma traveled with their ABCD golf group to many countries, where they golfed and explored the world. He was a local celebrity at Publix in Sawgrass Village.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held in 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://www.stjude.org/.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019