Our beloved mother, Despina, passed away Saturday, November 30. We recently celebrated her 90th year, with many friends and family present.
She was born on the island of Symi in the Dodecanese of Greece in 1929, the daughter of Michael and Evangelia. At the age of eight, she was moved to Piraeus. Following World War II, she moved to Rhodes where she lived until her courtship and marriage to our father, Athanasios. She emigrated to St. Augustine where she became a U.S. citizen and made her life with her beloved family.
An avid Greek folk-dancer, Despina began dancing as a young girl in Piraeus and Rhodes. She spread her joy of dancing by leading dance groups oriented around the Greek Orthodox and Hellenic groups in the areas of St. Augustine, Jacksonville, and Daytona. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in St. Augustine, as well as St. John the Divine in Jacksonville. She was also a member of the Philoptochos Society, the Hellenic Society of St. Augustine, as well as an original founder of St. Photios National Greek Orthodox Shrine in St. Augustine. Despina was also well known for her fabulous Greek cooking; the recipes served at our family restaurant, Greek festivals, and continue being passed down to current generations.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a prayer service starting at 7:00 PM Wednesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to St. Photios Shrine, Orthodox Christian Mission Center, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or St. John Divine Greek Orthodox Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Athanasios, and two of her sisters, Dikea Dimitriou and Irene Katsaras, and nephew Nicholas Katsaras. Despina is survived by her three children Stathis (Melony), Michael, and Nicholas (Janice), her Sister Anna Aggelou (Dimitri), nephews Michael Katsaras (Irene), Labro and Michael Dimitriou, and nieces, Magda-Evangelia Aggelou (George) and Maraki Patrinou (Vasili).
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements
