Mr. Devon Clayton Wright went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. His memories will be cherished by his loving & devoted wife, Patricia; daughters, Danielle Benton, Octavia Adams, Samantha Wright; son, Wautara Wright; mother, Claretha Gainers; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church, 913 West 5th Street. The late Mr. Wright will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be Friday, March 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in Jacksonville National Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019