Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Devon Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devon Clayton Wright

Obituary Condolences

Devon Clayton Wright Obituary
WRIGHT
Mr. Devon Clayton Wright went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. His memories will be cherished by his loving & devoted wife, Patricia; daughters, Danielle Benton, Octavia Adams, Samantha Wright; son, Wautara Wright; mother, Claretha Gainers; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church, 913 West 5th Street. The late Mr. Wright will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be Friday, March 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in Jacksonville National Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now