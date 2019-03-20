Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
6320 Bennett Rd
Jacksonville, FL
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
6320 Bennett Rd
Jacksonville, FL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
6320 Bennett Rd
Jacksonville, FL
HERBERT
Diane Holmes Herbert, 76, of Jacksonville passed away March 16, 2019. She was born in Huntsville, AL, and graduated from Auburn University. She taught for over 30 years at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville. Diane was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Brian Herbert Sr.
Diane is survived by her children, Brian Herbert Jr. (Melissa), Martina Strayer-Herbert (Steffen), and Patrick Herbert (Melynda), her grandchildren Connor (Rachael), Jenna, Fiona, Viviana, Claudia, and Jonah, her sister Nancy Lee Holmes, and her brother David Holmes (Sarah).
Services will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6320 Bennett Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216. The Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5:00pm with Rosary at 6:30pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30am, followed by burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Diane's memory to Catholic Charities or Community Hospice of NE Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019
