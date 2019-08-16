|
Schilling
Diane Margaret Elges Schilling, 76, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on August 11, 2019, in Orange Park, FL.
Diane was born in the Bronx, NY to Carl Elges and Margaret Granbacka Elges on October 3, 1942. She moved with her husband to Jacksonville in 1970. Over her nearly 50 years in Jacksonville, she has been a member of Grace Lutheran (Avondale), Faith Lutheran, and Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church. At different times she taught Sunday school, served in lay ministry, and was a church secretary. For the last 20 years, she found her passion for working with children. She volunteered in classrooms teaching children to read and for many of the last ten years, she read to preschool-aged children at Precious Lambs Preschool.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Richard Walter Schilling.
Diane is survived by her sister, Janet (Steve) Fitzgerald; daughter, Mary (James Scott) White; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Richard Parker Devereaux.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233. A reception to follow at Scott and Mary White's home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019