|
|
Strang
Diane Sue Strang, 72, passed away December 25, 2019. She was born August 31, 1947 in Lansing, MI.
Diane retired from Deca Commissary, Mayport after 20 years. She was a loving mother, a thoughtful person and always had a sense of humor. There was never a dull moment in the Strang house.
She will forever be in our hearts as she dances across the stars.
Diane is survived by her son, Robert B. Strang (Lisa Michele); daughter, Autumn J. Strang; grandchildren, Tyler Strang (Ashlee), and Christian Strang; great grandchildren, Luke Strang and Caiden Hartman; siblings, Terry, Linda, Jim, Sharon and Jo An.
In honor of Diane's wishes, there will be no service. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at a later date in Michigan. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019