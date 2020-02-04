|
Diane Louise Washington a resident of Jax, Fl., peacefully passed at home 01/30/20. She was a member of Allen Chapel AME. Survivors include: husband, Gregory H. Washington; 3 daughters; 4 grandchildren; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00pm at New Mt. Moriah, 880 Melson Ave. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020