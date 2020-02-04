Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Washington

Add a Memory
Diane Washington Obituary
Washington
Diane Louise Washington a resident of Jax, Fl., peacefully passed at home 01/30/20. She was a member of Allen Chapel AME. Survivors include: husband, Gregory H. Washington; 3 daughters; 4 grandchildren; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00pm at New Mt. Moriah, 880 Melson Ave. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now