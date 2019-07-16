Jordan

Dianna Murphy Jordan, loving wife and doting grandmother, passed away peacefully July 11 at the age of 74 after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. A strong matriarch with the exceptional gift of making every person she met feel as if they were family, Dianna's graciousness and compassion were her hallmarks.

Dianna was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Agnes Murphy, sister Brenda Underwood and brother Prentice Murphy. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Stan Jordan, sons Tom (Bonnie) Neal and David (Cindy) Neal, as well as three granddaughters, Lilly, Erin, and Maddie Neal.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 26 from 3 – 5 pm at the Queen's Harbor Club House. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness for someone who looks like they might need that extra little bit of attention and compassion. Memorial donations can also be made in her name to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019