Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Dianne Smith Fowler (66) entered Heaven on September 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Dianne is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kurt Fowler; their sons Justin (Jennifer) and Jonathan (Jaeah) Fowler; her grandchildren Lindsay, Jessica, Jonah and Kai. Dianne is predeceased by her parents: Lillian and Adrian Smith and brother Lawrence Smith. Originally from Hackensack, NJ, Dianne graduated from Jacksonville University and will be remembered for her love of family, gardening, art, quilting, horses and the caregivers who care her comfort in the last years of her life. A memorial service and reception will be held at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
