Deborah Dianne McDougall, 67 of Jacksonville passed away in a local hospital from complications of cancer on January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Betty and Ross Smith and brother Kevin Smith. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Hudson (Veronica), and daughter Rebecca Rickers (Cole), grandchildren Penelope and Fletcher, nine nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins and in-laws.
Dianne was born August 14, 1952 in Jacksonville and moved with her family to Miami at an early age. She attended Florida State University where she graduated with a degree in Criminology. She worked for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Jacksonville and retired after 31 years of service.
Dianne was an historical reenactor of the Civil War, Spanish (St. Augustine), and Revolutionary war eras. Her passion in recent years was reenacting as a member of the "Golden Teacup Society" a group of living historians who reenact to educate the public about life during the Civil War era. Dianne also volunteered at the Lightner museum in St. Augustine Florida.
A devoted wife and mother, Dianne was thrilled to welcome her first grandchild (Penny) in November of 2018. Grandson Fletcher arrived in June of 2019. When she wasn't spoiling the grandchildren, she loved travel, and had visited sites to include the Panama Canal and most recently an archeological dig in Jamestown, Virginia in October of last year.
A memorial service will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street on Monday, January 20 at 11:00 AM, with the Reverend Conley A. Zomermaand (Pastor Z) officiating. As a tribute to Dianne, members of the reenacting community are encouraged to dress out for the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dianne McDougall to the Lightner Museum, St. Augustine FL, 32084.
