Dinah Linton Obituary
Dinah Orchard Linton, 81, died unexpectedly on August 28, 2019. Born in London, England, she became a long time Jax Beach resident by way of Baltimore and Miami.
A most devoted Cat mom and animal advocate, she loved her daily sunrise beach walks, her beautiful garden, line dancing, her exercise class, indie movies and the symphony.
Predeceased in death by her husband Leo Linton, she will be greatly missed by her family: step-children Bonnie Solloway, (former son-in-law Michael Solloway), Darrell Linton (Patricia), grandchildren Crystal VanGundy (Darin), Kyle Solloway (Courtney),cousins Catherine Jill North, Bruce North and many caring friends.
A celebration of her life will be held from 11am-1pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach 32250.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to www.WJCT.org, or the Jacksonville Humane Society, www.jaxhumane.org.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
