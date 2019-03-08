Resources More Obituaries for Dinah Kossoff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dinah Rae (Crystal) Kossoff

Dinah Rae (Crystal) Kossoff - 1942 - 2019, passed away peacefully on March 6.

She was born in 1942 in Duluth, Minnesota to Isadore and Sara Davis Crystal. She married her high school sweetheart, Dan, in 1963 while attending the University of Minnesota. She received her degree in education and taught elementary school in Kansas and Maine before moving to Jacksonville in 1968 where she continued her teaching career. In 1983, Dinah began a new career path in small business when she and Rona Siegel co-owned and operated Starlight Lamps, a restaurant supply company. In 1989 she was selected for Leadership Jacksonville (LJ) and the following year began another career as LJ's associate director working with LJ's legendary executive director, Eleanor Ashby. In 1990 she became the founding director of LJ's Youth Leadership Jacksonville program, a position she held until 2000 when she lead LJ's School Connection Program. Dinah's experience in the education, business and non-profit worlds led to her next venture as co-founder, with Joy Korman, of Living Leadership, which, from 2002 – 2010, focused on NPO and Corporate leadership training.

Throughout her life, Dinah was dedicated to community service. She was active and held leadership positions in numerous organizations including The League of Women Voters, Women's American ORT, School Advisory Councils, Temple Ahavath Chesed, The JCA, The Jacksonville Women's Network, OLLI and many others.

Among Dinah's numerous honors are Leadership Jacksonville's "Celebration Honoree," the National Community Leadership Association's "Distinguished Leadership" award, NCJW's "Women in Power," Jacksonville Jewish Federation's "Extraordinary Woman" and the Jewish National Fund's "Tree of Life ."

Dinah was a news junkie, writer, walker, traveler and bridge and Scrabble player. She loved Florida's weather and beaches, Broadway, the North Shore of Lake Superior, mountains and the comfort of her backyard patio. Her resume also includes a trap-landing and catapult takeoff from the USS Saratoga as part of an LJ overnight at sea.

Dinah will be remembered for her love of family, fierce sense of right and wrong, wise counsel, positive attitude, courage and strength of character. She is survived by Dan, her husband of 55-years; her children, Jay Kossoff (Shelly) and Rachel Lobovsky (Rich) and grandchildren, Sari, Bailey, Brady, Erin and Nate; Brother Lester Crystal (Toby), sister Elaine Hallfin (Larry) and sister-in-law Sharon Marcovich (Toby).

The family appreciates the compassionate care of The Community Hospice of Northeast Florida and the Baptist/M.D. Anderson Cancer team.

A memorial service will be held at Temple Ahavath Chesed, 8727 San Jose Blvd., on Sunday, March 10 at 11 a.m.

A memorial service will be held at Temple Ahavath Chesed, 8727 San Jose Blvd., on Sunday, March 10 at 11 a.m.

Contributions may be directed to the Christy Birong Youth Leadership Endowment at the Jacksonville Community Foundation, Temple Ahavath Chesed, the JCA or the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.