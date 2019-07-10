|
Cobb
Dishawn M. Cobb, 48, passed away on July 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, at 11AM at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 485 W. First Street. The family will receive friends at the mortuary on Friday, July 12th, from 4 to 6PM. Viewing from 4 to 5PM. byPatterson Cremation and Funeral Service, Valerie P. Glover, FDIC, For additional information, send flowers or leave a message for the family go to; www.pattersonfuneralservice.com.
