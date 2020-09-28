HOUSTON
Divilla Ann Houston, age 87, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1933 in Lavonia, Georgia to Lester and Eddie Mae Cotton.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 64 years, Clyde Houston.
She is survived by her children Teresa Haas (Dale), Mike Houston (Jan) and Stan Houston; grandchildren Carmen Houston Gravlee (Max), Catherine Houston, Jonathan Houston and Zachery Houston; great grand children, Wells Gravlee and Jack Gravlee; and sisters Etruria Mauldin and Valeria Parker.
Also known as "Tiny" for her petite stature, Divilla was a high school cheer leader and basket ball player on the girls high school team.
She and Clyde met at a square dance and their love for dancing lasted throughout their years together. Their marriage was one of love, dedication, and respect that lasted forever.
Divilla was a talented and creative person who enjoyed arts, crafts and painting. She loved holidays and decorating her home for each one. She believed in staying mentally and physically active. Late in life, she took piano lessons and played in the church handbell choir. She was an avid bridge player and an incredible cook. Clyde always preferred her cooking to eating in fine restaurants. She was a member of Fort Caroline United Methodist Church where she had many friends.
She had a joyful spirit and loved to laugh and joke with her friends. Her greatest joy and pride were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very proud of each one of them and their accomplishments. While small in stature, her love of family was enormous.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Fort Caroline United Methodist Church, 8510 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32277. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fort Caroline United Methodist Church.
